ISIS's "Minister of agriculture" arrested in Al-Anbar
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-01-08T15:53:48+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of the so-called "Minister of Agriculture" in ISIS terrorist organization in Al-Anbar.
In a statement, the ministry said, "With distinguished efforts and continuous field follow-up, a joint force from the Rapid Response Division and the Intelligence Agency in the Ministry of Interior managed to arrest the so-called Minister of Agriculture in ISIS terrorist gangs and three of his companions."