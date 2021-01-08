ISIS's "Minister of agriculture" arrested in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of the so-called "Minister of Agriculture" in ISIS terrorist organization in Al-Anbar. In a statement, the ministry said, "With distinguished efforts and continuous field follow-up, a joint force from the Rapid Response Division and the Intelligence Agency in the Ministry of Interior managed to arrest the so-called Minister of Agriculture in ISIS terrorist gangs and three of his companions."

