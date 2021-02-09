Report

ISIS return to Iraq is just a ‘DREAM”, head of the Iraqi National Security Agency

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-09T18:23:16+0000
ISIS return to Iraq is just a ‘DREAM”, head of the Iraqi National Security Agency

Shafaq News / The head of the Iraqi National Security Agency, Gen. Abdul Ghani al-Assadi, on Tuesday considered ISIS return to Iraq is just a "dream."

Al-Asadi said in a statement that all security forces, in cooperation with the people, are standing in the way of all terrorist movements, calling for unifying the security and social efforts to confront any threats that may affect citizens, safe areas and holy sited.

Al-Asadi stressed that the National Security Agency continues to curb the movements of ISIS militants everywhere in Iraq.

“Terrorist groups are doing nothing but sending a message to say we are here, its return to Iraq is a dream will never come true” he said.

