ISIS releases two shepherds for a ransom

Shafaq News / ISIS released two shepherds in the region between the borders of Kifri and Tuz Khurmato.

The director of the Nigul district, Wahab Ahmed district, said, "ISIS members released two young shepherds in the Balkana in exchange for a ransom," he said.

"The kidnapped shepherds have returned to their families and are in good health," Ahmed added.

It is worth noting that recently ISIS resorted to kidnapping farmers and shepherds in the outskirts of Kifri to get funding significantly since the Iraqi forces and the Peshmerga cracked down on its financial resources.