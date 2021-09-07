ISIS releases a civilian in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ An official security source said that ISIS released a civilian days after being kidnapped from a disputed area between Erbil and Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the terrorist Organization kidnapped citizen Maarouf Nima from the village of Shahl then released him today.

Last Thursday, a bloody ISIS attack, which took place in the village of "Old Shahal," resulted in the death of an Iraqi soldier and the wounding of seven civilians.

As a result, The Iraqi Army forces withdrew from the Shahal area of Al-Dibs district in Kirkuk Governorate and returned later.

A member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, Nasser Harki, revealed that he made a tour of the area in the Sarkaran of Dibs district.

Harki said that the Army forces in charge of securing the area that witnessed an ISIS attack withdrew this morning, which prompted some to flee for fear of further attacks.

Later this afternoon, the military force returned to its positions in the area. He added.

Meanwhile, the Command of the Advanced Headquarters for Joint Operations in Kirkuk stated, "The information circulated by some social media sites about the Iraqi Army evacuating its headquarters is false and promoted by those seeking to support terrorist activities."