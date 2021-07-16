Report

ISIS plans to storm a central prison in Baghdad with car bombs, A security source reveals

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-16T15:47:46+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS planned to hit a central prison in the capital, Baghdad with car bombs.

The Source revealed that intelligence secrets said ISIS terrorist organization plans to carry out “an armed invasion of Baghdad/Al-Karkh Central Prison to release some of its senior leaders."

According to the source, "the attack was planned to be launched by booby-trapped vehicles carrying suicide bombers."

He pointed out that “members of the Iraqi Reform Department will cooperate with the terrorist organization and deliver them information."

The source confirmed, "There will be riots for disturbing the guards and controlling the entrances.”

