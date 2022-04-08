ISIS plans to attack civilians in Baghdad in Ramadan. source

Shafaq News/ ISIS plans to launch a "Ghazwa (a war guided by faith)" on areas in the center and east of Baghdad in the holy month of Ramadan. A security source told Shafaq News Agency.

The source said that the available information showed that ISIS plans to target the Bab Al-Sharqi and the surrounding areas, the New Baghdad region, Karrada within the Rusafa side, and other locations where citizens are overcrowded.

The terrorist organization intends to send suicide bombers wearing explosive belts or a car bomb from Saladin to Baghdad.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."