ISIS operative "Abu Ru'ya" arrested in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Federal Police reported on Friday the apprehention of a wanted individual affiliated with ISIS, known as "Abu Ru'ya," in al-Jihad neighborhood of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to today's statement by the Federal Police, the operation was carried out after receiving information confirming that the terrorist was one of the wanted individuals listed in the database, bearing an identification number that proves his association with ISIS.

He was also identified as one of the organizers of ISIS' financial support. He had fled to one of the neighboring countries during the liberation operations.

The statement further noted that the security forces, with the support of intelligence efforts, were monitoring his return and were able to arrest him and hand him over to the relevant authorities for appropriate legal action.