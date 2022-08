Shafaq News/ A group of ISIS militants bombed the residence of a village's headman and kidnapped a child in northeastern Kirkuk, a source revealed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that militants affiliated with the terrorist organization attacked the village of al-Sumoud in the Daquq district.

The attackers bombed the residence of the village's headman, kidnapped the son of the local school's principal, and fled to an unknown destination.