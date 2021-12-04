ISIS militants attempted to inflitrate a security vacuum in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Peshmerga forces reportedly thwarted an ISIS attempt to infiltrate the territory between the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces in Kirkuk earlier today, Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of five ISIS operatives attempted to enter the village of Lohayban, north of Sarkaran sub-district of al-Debs district, in the security vacuum between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army.

The source said that the photothermic cameras of the oil company and the Peshmerga forces identified the movement of the terrorists.

"The Peshmerga forces opened fires toward them, forcing them to flee," the source said.