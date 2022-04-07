Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS militants abduct five shepherds, 250 sheep in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-07T13:46:49+0000
ISIS militants abduct five shepherds, 250 sheep in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ A group of militants affiliated with the terrorist organization of ISIS reportedly abducted five shepherds from a village located in southern Kirkuk earlier today, Thursday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the abductees were tending a flock of sheep in a pasture near the village of al-Tamour when they were attacked by the terrorist group.

The source said that the terrorists drove the five shepherds to a mountainous area known as al-Zarga, near Hemrin, along with 250 sheep that belong to the headman of the Sunni village located between Saladin and Kirkuk.

One of the abductees was released later, according to the source.

The chief of Tuz Khurmato's police department, Hussein Ali Rachid, said that the abducted shepherds are residents of al-Hleiwa village, a Tuz Khurmato village, but the abduction took place in an area that falls under the Jurisdiction of the Daquq district.

related

One of whom wearing an explosive vest, two ISIS terrorists killed in an ambush in Kirkuk 

Date: 2021-12-26 20:14:48
One of whom wearing an explosive vest, two ISIS terrorists killed in an ambush in Kirkuk 

ISIS snipers target Iraqi forces in Diyala and Kirkuk Governorates

Date: 2021-03-12 10:03:14
ISIS snipers target Iraqi forces in Diyala and Kirkuk Governorates

An Iraqi officer killed in an explosion in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-05-27 14:09:02
An Iraqi officer killed in an explosion in Kirkuk

An ISIS leader arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-11-29 09:12:03
An ISIS leader arrested in Kirkuk

ISIS attacks the federal police in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-10-05 19:26:16
ISIS attacks the federal police in Kirkuk

Iraqi forces were pursuing ISIS militants in Diyala and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-20 10:13:27
Iraqi forces were pursuing ISIS militants in Diyala and Kirkuk

PMF member killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-11-06 17:22:50
PMF member killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Iraqi F-16 destroy ISIS hideouts between Kirkuk and Nineveh

Date: 2022-01-10 06:16:31
Iraqi F-16 destroy ISIS hideouts between Kirkuk and Nineveh