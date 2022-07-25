ISIS militant killed while entering the Iraqi territory

Shafaq News/ A member of the Islamic State group has been killed while attempting to enter the Iraqi territory from Mount Makhoul, Iraq's Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Monday.

"A force from the first brigade of the Iraqi army's 91st brigade, in cooperation with a joint force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi's (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) 51st and 60th brigades, killed a terrorist while attempting to enter al-Jazeera from Mount Makhoul," the statement said.

In the same context, two members of the federal police have been reportedly injured in an explosion in Wadi Chay, south of Kirkuk's district of Daquq.