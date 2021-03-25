ISIS might exploit Rab'Allah armed parades, the Sadrist movement warns

Shafaq News / An armed parade of the Raba'Allah movement provoked critical reactions from the political forces who considered these actions as an attempt to destabilize the state.

The Sairoon Alliance, backed by the Sadrist movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, commented today on the armed parade that took place in Baghdad.

MP of the coalition, Mahmoud Al-Zajrawi, told Shafaq News agency, "What happened in the armed parade in Baghdad, is a clear violation of the prestige of the state, and the Iraqi government must have a position on such acts that violate sovereignty, violate the law, and threaten security and stability."

Al-he added, "such actions could be exploited by ISIS and other terrorist organizations, though sneaking to participate in such armed parades to launch terrorist attacks."

However, a Leader in the Salvation and Development Front, Atheel al-Nujaifi, told Shafaq News agency, "this dangerous incident is expected. As long there are fugitive weapons and the government is to deter these actions, such armed groups will go further."

"What happened today in Baghdad is just the beginning. It is a real threat to the Iraqi government, the upcoming elections, and how they will proceed. These parties will not accept the fact that there will be a change that might reduce their influence, and they will try to thwart anything that tries to undermine it," he added.

Al-Nujaifi concluded, "this year will be a decisive one in the future of Iraq, and if there is no major change that leads to put an end to fugitive weapons and prevent armed groups from persisting, then Iraq is threatened with collapse, and these militias will be ready to take over the country."