ISIS members' repatriated families form a nurturing environment for terrorism, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-24T11:11:54+0000

Shafaq News / MP of Saladin, Muhammad Karim al-Baldawi, attributed ISIS's attack on the headquarters of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) in the east of the governorate, to the lax security in the governorate and the repatriation of ISIS member's families for political and sectarian motives, warning of potential future security disasters if no measures considered. Al-Baldawi told Shafaq News Agency, "the main reason for the attack that targeted al-Hashd al-Shaabi headquarters is the repatriation of ISIS members' families for political and sectarian motives, which is a strategic mistake of the administrative and security authorities, along with security laxity and the return of many ISIS members from Syria to the western governorates." Al-Baldawi asserted that the resurgence of ISIS with such momentum implies the existence of a nurturing environment for terrorism among the returnees, "which requires reconsideration and scrutiny to prevent new security disasters." Saladin MP highlighted the lax security planning in the governorate, "in addition to political interference and applying quotas in installing and changing security leaders at the expense of the security of the citizen and the governorate." "We warned for many months about the mistakes of replacing the security leaders and adopting poor plans. However, we were neglected for political and partisan interests," he continued. The Parliamentarian warned of Al-Dur scenario's recurrence unless security leaders reconsider their plans to face the upcoming threat. Last Saturday night, a group of ISIS attacked a headquarters of the 22nd Brigade of PMF on the outskirts of Al-Dur district. The attack resulted in the death of eleven PMF fighters, injuring ten, and killing eighteen ISIS militants.

