ISIS members killed in an airstrike on Mount Hemrin 

Shafaq News/ Members of the ISIS extremist group were killed in an airstrike on Mount Hemrin, Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Agency said in a press release on Thursday.

The operation, according to the agency, was a product of a cooperation between the Iraqi intelligence body and the Iraqi Airforce.

Two members of the terrorist group were killed in the attack, it added.

"A special force from the Counter-Terrorism-Service carried out a successful airdrop in the area, stormed the safe house, and destroyed it completely," the press release said.

"Body parts that belong to dead members of the terrorist group were also found," it said.