ISIS members escape to areas between Diyala and Saladin borders, PMF leader says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-19T15:54:56+0000
ISIS members escape to areas between Diyala and Saladin borders, PMF leader says
Shafaq News / A leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said, on Monday, many leaders and members of ISIS headed towards Diyala-Kurdistan borders.

The leader told Shafaq News Agency, "Security information confirmed that about 70% of ISIS elements escaped to the rugged mountainous areas between Diyala and Saladin borders and the Kifri district borders.

The leader affirmed that "ISIS elements formed detachments to launch missile strikes targeting the border areas in Kurdistan in an attempt to create gaps between Diyala and Saladin.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi security forces and PMF launched a campaign to dredge and open passages in the orchards of Jalawla district to uncover ISIS strongholds and dens of which it launches attacks against agricultural villages.

