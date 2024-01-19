ISIS members convicted in Portugal after fleeing Mosul

Shafaq News/ A Portuguese court has sentenced two brothers who fled the Iraqi city of Mosul during its liberation from ISIS to 16 and 10 years in prison, an Iraqi judicial source said on Friday.

The brothers, who were identified by the source as Mohammed and Ahmed al-Jumaili, were arrested in Portugal in 2022. They were accused of being members in a terrorist organization and using violence against civilians.

The court heard testimony from witnesses in Iraq via video link, the source said. The witnesses testified that the brothers had joined ISIS in 2014 and had fought for the group in Mosul.