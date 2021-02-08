ISIS members are arrested in Nineveh, Iraq ‘Intelligence says

Shafaq News/ ISIS members were arrested on Monday in Nineveh Governorate, according to the Iraqi Intelligence Services.

The Agency said in a statement that in separate security operations, 15 ISIS militants were arrested in Nineveh, adding they worked in the so-called "Tigris (Dijlah) Sector, Diwan al-Jund, public camps, the al-Furqan and al-Bilawi divisions, and the Islamic police."

Among the detainees are the terrorists Abu Anas, "Abu Qutada and "Abu Al-Baraa.

The Intelligence reported that they admitted affiliation to ISIS and participation in several operations against security forces and civilians before the liberation operations in 2017.

Meanwhile, a source in Nineveh said the security forces had found a car bomb of ISIS war remnants under house rubble in Al-Kindi neighborhood on the left side of the city of Mosul.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that the engineering division is currently dismantling the car outside the city.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Its fighters are making a comeback with kidnap and killing, the latest massive reactivation incident is when two ISIS men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on January 2021, killing at least 32 people in Iraq’s first big suicide bombing for three years.