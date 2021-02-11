ISIS members are arrested in Kirkuk, Iraq’ intelligence

Shafaq News / Iraq’ intelligence Service announced on Thursday that terrorist members are arrested in Kirkuk Governorate.

Intelligence’ detachments in Kirkuk launched two separate operations in Kirkuk, what resulted in the arrest of a group of three ISIS members working in the so-called “Kirkuk sector”, and another terrorist who provides logistical support to the Organization’ elements and delivers money to their families in the Governorate.

The Agency added that three of them admitted their participation in operations against the security forces.

ISIS attacks in Iraq have increased significantly in 2020; it might demonstrate both a capacity and a willingness on ISIS’s part to retake territory, populations, and resources.

On the other hand, Iraqi authorities launched many search operations in different governorates which resulted in hundreds of dead and injuries.