ISIS lost crucial supply routes following reinforcements: local official

Shafaq News/ ISIS militants have lost crucial supply routes in the aftermath of the redeployment the Iraqi forces underwent near al-Udhaim river, a local official said on Monday.

The administrator of al-Udhaim district told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS members are no longer able to cross al-Udhaim river using boats. The redeployment of the Iraqi military units and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) at the borders of Saladin and near the under-construction bridge has made it harder for them to commute."

"Not a single security breach has been reported in the past few months," he continued, "the higher authorities are paying heed to the security gaps between Saladin and Diyala to put an end to the nocturnal attacks against the residential areas and security forces."