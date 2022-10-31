Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS lost crucial supply routes following reinforcements: local official

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-31T14:20:40+0000
ISIS lost crucial supply routes following reinforcements: local official

Shafaq News/ ISIS militants have lost crucial supply routes in the aftermath of the redeployment the Iraqi forces underwent near al-Udhaim river, a local official said on Monday.

The administrator of al-Udhaim district told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS members are no longer able to cross al-Udhaim river using boats. The redeployment of the Iraqi military units and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) at the borders of Saladin and near the under-construction bridge has made it harder for them to commute."

"Not a single security breach has been reported in the past few months," he continued, "the higher authorities are paying heed to the security gaps between Saladin and Diyala to put an end to the nocturnal attacks against the residential areas and security forces."

related

A joint security operation to pursue ISIS dens in Diyala

Date: 2021-06-12 09:30:00
A joint security operation to pursue ISIS dens in Diyala

Two Iraqi soldiers killed in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-08-25 06:37:01
Two Iraqi soldiers killed in an ISIS attack in Diyala

ISIS targets thermal camera in Diyala, Iraqi Army thwarts the attack

Date: 2022-04-28 21:09:17
ISIS targets thermal camera in Diyala, Iraqi Army thwarts the attack

ISIS and influential mafias are cooperating to smuggle drugs from Iran to Iraq, a source reveals

Date: 2021-07-18 16:44:35
ISIS and influential mafias are cooperating to smuggle drugs from Iran to Iraq, a source reveals

PMF launches security operation in Diyala’ Naft Khana

Date: 2021-02-03 07:50:42
PMF launches security operation in Diyala’ Naft Khana

Security forces launch combing campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-08 09:43:48
Security forces launch combing campaigns to pursue ISIS terrorists in Diyala

ISIS terrorists abduct a poultry farm owners in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-21 08:39:18
ISIS terrorists abduct a poultry farm owners in Diyala

Four ISIS militants killed in an airstrike in Diyala

Date: 2022-09-10 15:13:10
Four ISIS militants killed in an airstrike in Diyala