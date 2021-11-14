Report

ISIS leader killed in al-Anbar

2021-11-14
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi military intelligence agency announced killing an ISIS leader today.

The agency said in a statement that in cooperation with the counter-terrorism forces, it carried out an operation in which it killed the administrative official of the so-called "Al-Anbar Province", the terrorist, Abu Seif, in al-Rutba, in al-Anbar.

The statement added that Abu Seif is responsible for transporting supplies and logistics to ISIS terrorists in the desert, pointing that he is wanted by the judiciary under Article 4 of terrorism.

