ISIS launches an attack on the Iraqi Army in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source reported that on Wednesday evening, ISIS militants launched an attack on a military point in the capital, Baghdad.

The Source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS carried an attack on 11th Iraqi Army Division within the area between Deraa Al-Fayyad village and Abdullah Al-Fayyad village (Al-Mabazel) within Al-Rashidiya area, north of Baghdad."

The clashes are continuing so far.

The source noted that "the Iraqi army's aviation intervened to repel the attack.

No further details were disclosed.