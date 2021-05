Shafaq News / A local source in Diyala reported that ISIS terrorists launched a rocket attack on a cemetery in the Hamrin Basin area.

The source told Shafaq News agency that a citizen was injured in the two Katyusha-rockets attack.

He added that the security forces launched a combing campaign to pursue and arrest the perpetrators.

Diyala is witnessing continuous attacks and security incidents in areas adjacent to ISIS strongholds.