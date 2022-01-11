ISIS launched 257 attacks in Iraq in 2021, official reveals

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government Coordinator for International Advocacy, Dindar zebari, revealed that ISIS launched 257 terrorist attacks in 2021.

Zebari said in a press conference today that ISIS launched 257 terrorist attacks in Iraq in 2021(including suicide bombings, ambushes, kidnappings, etc...) resulting in 387 victims, 518 injured, and 37 kidnapped.

He added that 626 attacks targeted the border areas, including 216 airstrikes, 403 shellings, and eight land operations.

Zebari concluded by calling on the Kurdistan Workers party not to use the Kurdistan Region's lands to attack neighboring countries.

He also called on those countries to take into account that civilians do live in border areas, pointing that continuous attacks cause human and material damages.