Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS kills two brothers in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-08T21:15:38+0000
ISIS kills two brothers in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, members of ISIS attacked a house on the outskirts of Qara Tabbah district, northeast of Diyala.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "This evening, ISIS members shot two brothers dead in their house east Qara Tabbah, northeast of Baqubah, then fled to an unknown destination."

He added, "A joint force of the Iraqi Army and Popular Mobilization Forces found the two bodies and opened an investigation into the incident."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

related

PMF repulses an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-02-12 18:28:24
PMF repulses an ISIS attack in Diyala

ISIS sniper killed a policeman northeast of Baqubah

Date: 2021-03-19 12:52:08
ISIS sniper killed a policeman northeast of Baqubah

Security Forces, PMF destroy ISIS points in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-05 10:51:22
Security Forces, PMF destroy ISIS points in Diyala

ISIS attacks two villages in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-31 17:03:29
ISIS attacks two villages in Diyala

Soldier killed in an ISIS attacks in Diyala 

Date: 2021-10-06 18:19:45
Soldier killed in an ISIS attacks in Diyala 

Iraqi army and PMF thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-12-16 19:26:09
Iraqi army and PMF thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

ISIS attacks the federal police in Diyala, kills three officers

Date: 2021-04-23 07:13:47
ISIS attacks the federal police in Diyala, kills three officers

ISIS and influential mafias are cooperating to smuggle drugs from Iran to Iraq, a source reveals

Date: 2021-07-18 16:44:35
ISIS and influential mafias are cooperating to smuggle drugs from Iran to Iraq, a source reveals