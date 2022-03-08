ISIS kills two brothers in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, members of ISIS attacked a house on the outskirts of Qara Tabbah district, northeast of Diyala.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "This evening, ISIS members shot two brothers dead in their house east Qara Tabbah, northeast of Baqubah, then fled to an unknown destination."

He added, "A joint force of the Iraqi Army and Popular Mobilization Forces found the two bodies and opened an investigation into the incident."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.