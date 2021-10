Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Service reported on Saturday that two Peshmerga forces were killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk Governorate.

In a statement, the Agency announced, "ISIS terrorists launched an attack on the second regiment of the 10th Brigade of the Ministry of Peshmerga in the Zarkat Zaraw area in the Kirkuk axis."

"Unfortunately, two Peshmerga fighters were martyred as a result of the attack." The statement said.