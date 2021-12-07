Report

ISIS kills two Iraqi soldiers in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-12-07T20:33:06+0000
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, two Iraqi soldiers were killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk Governorate.

A security source reported that a group of ISIS militants attacked a point of the Iraqi army forces near the village of Tawila'a in Dibs district. As a result, two Iraqi soldiers died.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and Peshmerga forces in several governorates.

In cooperation with the Popular Mobilization Forces and the Peshmerga, The Iraqi forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members.4

