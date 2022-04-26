ISIS kills two Iraqi soldiers in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, ISIS killed at least two members of the Iraqi army in Heet District, western Al-Anbar

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS members attacked a security point belonging to the army on the main road near Kubaisa district of Heet."

“Two soldiers were killed, and another was seriously injured.” He added.

“The terrorists fled to the desert area, and the security forces still pursue them.”

Last March, the joint security forces carried out a large-scale operation (Solid Will) in the governorates of Nineveh, Saladin, and Al-Anbar against ISIS remnants.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group had captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.