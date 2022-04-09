ISIS kills two Iraqi soldiers in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a security source said that ISIS elements attacked the Iraqi army in Al-Anbar Governorate, west of Iraq.

"ISIS elements targeted the Al-Jazeera and Badia Operations Command of the Iraqi army at dawn today, in Heet district of Al-Anbar, which killed two soldiers and wounded others." The source told Shafaq News Agency.

He pointed out that the Iraqi army deployed intensively in the region and launched an operation searching for the perpetrators.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces.