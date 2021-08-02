ISIS kills two Iraqi policemen in kirkuk

Shafaq News/ A security source reported, on Monday, that two federal policemen were killed in an attack by ISIS militants in Kirkuk governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that ISIS militants launched an attack on the Federal Police forces in the village of Al-Asfar affiliated to Al-Rashad district, Kirkuk.

The source added that two members of the Federal Police were killed and two others were wounded, while an ISIS member was killed and another was wounded.

He indicated that the other attackers fled.To unknown destination