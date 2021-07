Shafaq News/ Three Iraqi nationals residing in al-Hol camp were reportedly found dead earlier today, Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

SOHR said that ISIS operatives shot dead three Iraqi nationals residing in al-Hol camp, east of al-Hasakeh in Northeast Syria.

The victims, two men and a woman, were killed in the first and second sections of the camp, according to SOHR.