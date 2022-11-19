ISIS kills three Iraqi soldiers in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ on Saturday, ISIS members targeted the Iraqi forces in Al-Dibs District, northwest of Kirkuk Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the attack resulted in the death of three Iraqi soldiers, which prompted the Joint Operations Commander/ Kirkuk, Lt. Gen. Ali Al-Freiji, to conduct an inspection operation to find the attackers.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala governorates, known as "the Triangle of Death."