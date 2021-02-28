Report

ISIS kills and kidnaps three citizens in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-28T19:26:02+0000
Shafaq News / A local official in Diyala reported that ISIS killed two citizens and kidnapped another southeast of the governorate.

The director of Kanaan district (18 km southeast of Baquba), Mahdi Abdul Karim al-Shammari, told Shafaq News agency that ISIS terrorists attacked Al-Ruwaished village, killed two shepherds and kidnapped another, adding that the security forces rushed to the scene and launched a combing campaign to arrest the perpetrators.

It is noteworthy that southern Kanaan villages contain ISIS hideouts and dens, despite the demands of reinforcement with security forces.

