ISIS kills an Iraqi soldier in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / A security source reported, on Wednesday evening, that ISIS had killed an Iraqi soldier in Kirkuk Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "An Iraqi Army's 45th Brigade soldier was killed by an ISIS sniper within Daquq district, south of Kirkuk governorate.

Earlier today, ISIS attacked security points belonging to the Iraqi army in Saladin Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS elements attacked the Army at four security points on Haditha Al-Siniya Road within Saladin Governorate, killing two members of the Iraqi army, and wounding others."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and towers in several governorates.

The Iraqi forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members.