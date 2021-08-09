ISIS kills a policeman in Baqubah

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala said today, Monday, that a policeman was killed in an ISIS attack on the outskirts of Al-Abara district, northeast of Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS elements attacked, with sniper weapons, a police security point, between Al-Abara district and Al-Durian village, 17 km northeast of Baqubah, which resulted in the killing of a policeman."

The source added that the attackers flee when a support force arrived at the scene of clashes.

It is noteworthy that the areas on the outskirts of Al-Abara are witnessing frequent ISIS attacks due to its rugged nature and the density of orchards.