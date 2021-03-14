Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS kills a member of the Tribal Mobilization Forces in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-14T19:29:07+0000
ISIS kills a member of the Tribal Mobilization Forces in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A member of the Tribal Mobilization Forces was killed in an armed attack in Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists stormed the house of a member of the tribal crowd on Sunday evening in Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad, and proceeded to kill Ibrahim al-Mashhadani and his mother. 

The incident comes two days after ISIS terrorists infiltrated a village in Saladin, wearing military uniforms, to search the homes of the victims on the outskirts of the village, and carry out a massacre in which seven people from the same family were killed.  

related

The official outcome of Baghdad bomb

Date: 2020-07-29 09:23:20
The official outcome of Baghdad bomb

A new explosion targets a liquor shop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-14 18:06:53
A new explosion targets a liquor shop in Baghdad

An explosive device dismantled in Jordan square in Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-02 13:44:54
An explosive device dismantled in Jordan square in Baghdad

Russia comments on striking the American embassy in Baghdad: This is not permissible

Date: 2020-01-27 11:28:18
Russia comments on striking the American embassy in Baghdad: This is not permissible

A citizen killed in two explosions targeting a liquor store in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-12 10:32:10
A citizen killed in two explosions targeting a liquor store in Baghdad

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-01-08 19:00:24
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Iraqis arrive from China, quarantined at a health center in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-05 09:40:52
Iraqis arrive from China, quarantined at a health center in Baghdad

A third attack on a liquor store within 24 hours

Date: 2021-01-12 15:35:33
A third attack on a liquor store within 24 hours