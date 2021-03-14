ISIS kills a member of the Tribal Mobilization Forces in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A member of the Tribal Mobilization Forces was killed in an armed attack in Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists stormed the house of a member of the tribal crowd on Sunday evening in Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad, and proceeded to kill Ibrahim al-Mashhadani and his mother.

The incident comes two days after ISIS terrorists infiltrated a village in Saladin, wearing military uniforms, to search the homes of the victims on the outskirts of the village, and carry out a massacre in which seven people from the same family were killed.