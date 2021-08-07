ISIS kills a civilian, wounds another in Saladin

Shafaq News/ A security source stated, on Saturday that ISIS elements attacked a gas station on in the north of Saladin.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "ISIS elements targeted a gas station in the village of Al-Sura on the left coast of Al-Shirqat district, north of Saladin which killed a worker and injured another, while the attackers fled."

He added that "a security force rushed to the scene to launch a campaign searching of the attackers, and opened an investigation into the accident."

It is noteworthy that the villages of the left coast of Al-Shirqat district are considered hot spots for ISIS due to their proximity to the Hemrin Hills and the Makhoul Mountains.