ISIS kills a civilian, injures two others southeast of Tikrit

Shafaq News/ a civilian was killed and two others were wounded in an ISIS attack southeast of Tikrit.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, that Thursday night, ISIS militants attacked the house of the Al-Abbasiya headman in the outskirts of Samarra district.

The headman and his son were wounded while his brother was killed as a result of the attack.

According to the Source, the security forces launched a campaign in search of the perpetrators and opened an investigation into the incident.

It is noteworthy that headmen of Saladin have been subjected to numerous attacks for refusing to cooperate with terrorist armed groups or for revenge motive.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.