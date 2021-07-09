Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS kills a civilian, injures two others southeast of Tikrit

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-09T07:59:07+0000
ISIS kills a civilian, injures two others southeast of Tikrit

Shafaq News/ a civilian was killed and two others were wounded in an ISIS attack southeast of Tikrit.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, that Thursday night, ISIS militants attacked the house of the Al-Abbasiya headman in the outskirts of Samarra district.

The headman and his son were wounded while his brother was killed as a result of the attack.

According to the Source, the security forces launched a campaign in search of the perpetrators and opened an investigation into the incident.

It is noteworthy that headmen of Saladin have been subjected to numerous attacks for refusing to cooperate with terrorist armed groups or for revenge motive.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

related

ISIS attack in al-Dour inflicts heavy damage to properties

Date: 2021-03-07 08:04:13
ISIS attack in al-Dour inflicts heavy damage to properties

ISIS attack kills Sunni fighters northern Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-29 10:01:31
ISIS attack kills Sunni fighters northern Baghdad

Saladin and Kirkuk tribes to sentence ISIS members to death

Date: 2021-02-26 09:47:39
Saladin and Kirkuk tribes to sentence ISIS members to death

Iraqi Army kills ISIS militants in Saladin

Date: 2021-04-01 18:33:52
Iraqi Army kills ISIS militants in Saladin

Hours after two bodies found, ISIS start kidnapping again in Iraq

Date: 2020-05-11 22:14:02
Hours after two bodies found, ISIS start kidnapping again in Iraq

Military operation launched against ISIS southwest of Mosul

Date: 2019-12-23 08:45:47
Military operation launched against ISIS southwest of Mosul

A joint security operation to pursue ISIS dens in Diyala

Date: 2021-06-12 09:30:00
A joint security operation to pursue ISIS dens in Diyala

ISIS’ Caliph of Southern Iraq was killed near Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-02 17:36:07
ISIS’ Caliph of Southern Iraq was killed near Baghdad