ISIS kills a civilian in Samarra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-24T08:49:02+0000
ISIS kills a civilian in Samarra

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, ISIS launched an attack on a security point on the outskirts of Al-Mutasim of Samarra district.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, ISIS snipers targeted a security point in the vicinity of Al-Mutasim district, which killed a civilian.

The police responded to the attack and forced the terrorists to flee, he added.

In addition, forces from the 314th Brigade of Saraya al-Salam and the 12th Federal Police Brigade bombed an ISIS gathering on the outskirts of the District with mortar shells, causing heavy losses to the organization's members.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

