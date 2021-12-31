ISIS kills a PMF member, wounds two others

Shafaq News/ A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) died on Friday in an ISIS attack north of the Diyala.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "5-6 ISIS militants attacked PMF Points between the villages of Ain Laila and Kokjan, northeast of Al-Azim district, 60 km north of Baqubah, which resulted in one dead and two wounded of the Popular Forces".

He added that "a security force arrived at the scene, clashed with ISIS elements, and forced them to flee."

Al-Azim district is exposed to frequent attacks on the borders of Saladin due to security gaps and the lack of military reinforcements.

Thousands of families were displaced from Al-Azim, Al-Saadiya, Jalawla, North Miqdadiyah, and East Mansuriya in 2014 during ISIS invasion.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.