ISIS kills a PMF member in Saladin

Shafaq News/ A security source reported, on Thursday, that a member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was killed in an ISIS attack in the northern of Saladin.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "PMF forces and the federal police responded yesterday night to an ISIS attack on security points belonging to the 36th Brigade (Black Tigris) of the Popular Mobilization Forces in the village of Al-Sura on the left coast of Al-Shirqat district, north of Saladin, which resulted in one dead and another injured of the PMF members.

It is noteworthy that the villages of the left coast of Al-Shirqat district are considered hot spots for ISIS due to their proximity to the Hemrin Hills and the Makhoul Mountains.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.