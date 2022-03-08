Report

ISIS kills a PMF member in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-08T20:26:05+0000
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, at least one member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was injured in an attack south of Kirkuk Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS members launched an attack on PMF units in Al-Bashir village of Taza district, south of Kirkuk.

The preliminary results said that the attack caused a camera malfunction, and one PMF element was wounded.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known

