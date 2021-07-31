Report

ISIS kills a PMF member and wound others in Saladin

Date: 2021-07-31T09:40:11+0000
Shafaq News/ Two security sources reported on Saturday, that eight persons were killed and wounded wounding in two ISIS attacks.

A source in Al-Anbar told Shafaq News Agency, that ISIS elements attacked a house in Al-Akaba area, east of Heet district killing a man and two of his children, then fled to an unknown destination.

Another security source in Saladin Governorate told Shafaq News Agency, that an explosive device blew up next a vehicle of the Popular Mobilization Forces followed by a second bomb targeting an ambulance in the Zarkah sector, west of Tuz Khurmatu.

He indicated that the two explosions killed a PMF member and injured four others.

