ISIS kills Police Officers in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / ISIS killed and wounded officers in Kirkuk governorate. A security source said on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS militants launched an attack on the Federal Police forces in the village of Arab Koy, south of Daquq district which killed three officers and wounded two others.

No further details were immediately available.

ISIS attacks in Iraq have increased significantly in 2020; it might demonstrate both a capacity and a willingness on ISIS’s part to retake territory, populations, and resources.

On the other hand, Iraqi authorities launched many search operations in different governorates which resulted in hundreds of dead and injuries.