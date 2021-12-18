ISIS kills PMF member in Saladin

Shafaq News/ A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was killed on Saturday evening in clashes with ISIS militants in Saladin Governorate.

In a statement, PMF said, "A force from the 9th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces clashed with members of the terrorist remnants of ISIS, east of Saladin Governorate, which resulted in the martyrdom of one of the brigade's fighters."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and Peshmerga forces in several governorates.

In cooperation with the Popular Mobilization Forces and the Peshmerga, The Iraqi forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members.