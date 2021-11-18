ISIS killed two Iraqi soldiers north of Jalawla

Shafaq News/ A source in the Popular Mobilization Forces revealed the results of the double attack launched by ISIS north of Jalawla district on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS snipers killed two soldiers from the 53rd Brigade - First Division near the village of "Al-Husseini" within the Naqshbandi sector, north of Jalawla, 70 km northeast of Baqubah.

He confirmed that the Iraqi army forces launched this morning a campaign in search of the bodies of ISIS members who were killed by the airstrikes.

In a separate attack, the ISIS members launched a mortar attack on the village of "Al-Ma'dan" without any casualties.

It is noteworthy that the areas north of Jalawla have been witnessing security turmoil for more than two years after the infiltration of ISIS elements fleeing from the liberated areas and governorates to the orchards and the agricultural fields.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.