ISIS killed members of Saraya Al-Salam in Samarra

Shafaq News/ two members of Saraya al-Salam, the military wing of the Sadrist movement, were killed in confrontations with ISIS in Samarra, Saladin Governorate.

In a statement, Al-Saraya said that Basem Shalageh and Muhannad Shehab were killed while "defencding the homeland and the sanctities from the takfiri enemy (ISIS) in Al-Nakhwa Street in Samarra."

Meanwhile, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that two members of the 314th Brigade of Saraya Al-Salam Brigade were killed, and three others were wounded in the attack within the Samarra Operations Sector.

The source indicated that the Saraya killed the two terrorists.

Saraya al-Salam (Al-Salam Brigades), headed by Mustafa Al-Hamidawi, is the military wing of the Sadrist Movement led by the Shiite Cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr; it is responsible for securing the Samarra district, which includes the shrine of two of the 12 revered Shi'ite imams.

The 2014 Mahdi Army revival confronted the US forces in Iraq.

The Brigades has been involved in the fight against ISIS in many regions of Iraq, including Samarra, Diyala, Amerli, Jurf al-Sakhar, and Ishaqi district.

After declaring victory over ISIS, former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi decided to join the popular armed forces with the army and police formations.

The Brigades are now a part of Popular Mobilization Forces but under the direct command of Al-Sadr.