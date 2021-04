Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala stated, on Monday, that ISIS killed a mayor was killed in the outskirts of Khanaqin district, 105 km northeast of Baqubah

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS members attacked the house of the Al-Qaya mayor Shaker Mahmoud Thamer, northwest of Khanaqin and shot him dead.

Khanaqin district has been a target to frequent attacks and security incidents which killed security forces, government officials and civilians and displaced thousands of families.