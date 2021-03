Shafaq News / An Iraqi Police officers were killed and others were injured in Saladin Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that "ISIS carried out an attack on the first regiment of the Federal Police in a village of Metebije district in Saladin Governorate which resulted in two deaths, and four injuries of the Police."

Reinforcements from the 9th emergency regiment of the Dhuluiya district arrived in the scene to control the situation and pursue ISIS elements. The Source added.