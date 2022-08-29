Report

ISIS kidnaps two men in a security vacuum area between Kirkuk and Al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-29T08:59:45+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source reported that ISIS members kidnapped two people in a region between the governorates of Kirkuk and Al-Sulaymaniyah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the terrorists infiltrated the road linking Kirkuk and Al-Sulaymaniyah, east of Kirkuk, which is a security vacuum region, with no presence of the Peshmerga or the Iraqi forces.

ISIS elements detained two young men and drove them to an unknown destination.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Recently, terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and towers in several governorates.

The Iraqi forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to many members killing and arrested.

