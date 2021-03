Shafaq News/ Three farmers were reportedly arrested in Tuz Khurmato in the east of Saladin.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency told Shafaq News Agency, "a group of ISIS militants abducted three farmers in Hulaywi village, Tuz Khurmato, East of Saladin."

The kidnapees, two brothers and their relative, were taken to an unknown destination.